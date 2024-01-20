Bade Miyan Chote Miyan New Poster: OG Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff Gear Up For Mission

Tiger and Akshay in the film's poster. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

For all Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff fans, we have some fantastic news in store. It is related to their upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. A new poster from the film released on Saturday and it features an armed Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff intensely staring at the camera. We can also spot a few helicopters in the backdrop. The text on the poster reads, "The world is about to end and...The heroes will rise." Sharing the poster, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff wrote in their caption, "Back at doing our favourite thing on the big screen - action." They also revealed that the teaser of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be out on January 24, 2024. The film is slated to release on Eid this year.

Check out the poster of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan here:

Announcing the film's release date with a poster last year, Akshay Kumar wrote, "See you in the theatres on Eid 2024."

Besides Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F. The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it has been backed by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

A comedy film of the same name released in 1998. It featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in double roles. The original was directed by David Dhawan and also featured Ramya Krishnan, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. The film was one of the biggest hits of the year and the songs from the films trended big time too, especially Makhna, featuring Madhuri Dixit.