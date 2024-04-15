Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's Film Is A Few Crores From 50

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: alayaf)

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan continues to maintain a strong momentum at the box office. On day 4, the film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, collected ₹ 9 crore (across all languages), according to a Sacnilk report. The action-packed film has amassed a total of ₹ 40.75 crore so far. Headlined by Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie has been jointly produced by Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

Ahead of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's release, Tiger Shroff's father, veteran actor Jackie Shroff, posted a video on Instagram to extend his best wishes to the leading duo (Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar). In the clip, Jackie Shroff can be heard wishing good luck to bade and chote miyan. The text attached to the video read, “Good luck to Bade and Chote.” Responding to the post, Tiger Shroff wrote, “Thank you, Daddy.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan labours in the belief that star power can help a sloppy script paper over the effects of a glaring lack of substance. Captain Freddy is the sort of guy who thinks no end of himself. He will have Captain Rakesh alias Rocky (Tiger Shroff), his younger mate, believe that the latter would be a dead duck without the experience and maturity that the seasoned army man brings to the partnership. The latter, not one to be rolled over without a squeak, insists he is better off the way he is - fast and furious.”

“Fast and furious is what Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is. It is infuriatingly fatuous, too. It hurtles from one action chaotic sequence to another without so much as pausing for breath, seeking to link one big confrontation with the next through tenuous, terribly contrived means,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Alaya Furniturewalla and Manushi Chillar.