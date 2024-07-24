Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Film Crosses Rs 35 Crore Mark

A still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Bad Newz crossed the ₹35 crore-mark at the box office on its second Tuesday. On day 5, the film, directed by Anand Tiwari, collected ₹3.75 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the romantic comedy has grossed ₹36.95 crore, the report added. Bad Newz features Vicky Kaushal as Akhil Chadha, Triptii Dimri as Saloni Bagga, and Ammy Virk as Gurbir Singh Pannu. The film focuses on a love triangle between the three. Triptii's character, who is pregnant, is uncertain about the father of her child. After a paternity test, she discovers that both Vicky and Ammy are the fathers. The film also includes guest appearances by Ananya Panday, Neha Sharma and Gajraj Rao.

On Tuesday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share the day 4 box office collection of Bad Newz. He wrote, “Bad Newz is decent on the crucial make-or-break Monday...Multiplexes of major centres continue to attract footfalls, but mass pockets, on the other hand, remain lackluster. Going forward, Bad Newz will need to maintain Monday's levels over the remaining weekdays... The #Buy1Get1 [#BOGO] free ticket offer could prove advantageous.”

Mentioning the figures, Taran Adarsh added, “[Week 1] Fri 8.62 cr, Sat 10.55 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 34.37 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

In a review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Bad Newz 2 out of 5 stars. He wrote, “Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, Bad Newz is more frizzle than sizzle. It is a still-born comedy about a pair of dads and a mom with twins in her womb as a result of being impregnated twice in the same ovulation cycle.”

Bad Newz also features Neha Dhupia, Sheeba Chaddha and Faisal Rashid. The film has been jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari.