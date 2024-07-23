Bad Newz Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal And Triptii Dimri's Film Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark

A still from Bad Newz.(courtesy: dharmamovies)

Bad Newz was released on Friday, July 19. The comedy-drama, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia, is maintaining a good run at the box office. On day 4, Bad Newz successfully passed the Monday litmus test minting around ₹3.5 crore at the domestic box office, reported Sacnilk. The film's overall collection now stands at ₹33.2 crore, the report added. “Bad Newz had an overall 13.65 per cent Hindi Occupancy on Monday,” the report added. Bad Newz has been directed by Anand Tiwari, and jointly produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar.

On Saturday, Vicky Kaushal paid a surprise visit to a Mumbai theatre. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor is seen posing for selfies with the audience. “The city's been put on alert due to rains and you guys still turn up and make it a HOUSEFULL show! Thank you for making this weekend a joyous one for the team of #BadNewz… We hope we have succeeded in doing the same for you. Only gratitude for all the love pouring in. Pyaar aapka sach mein #TaubaTauba hai. (Your love is really Tauba Tauba). Love you all,” read his heartwarming caption.

A day after Bad Newz's release, Ammy Virk dropped a set of pictures with co-star Vicky Kaushal on Instagram, highlighting their “bromance”. "From rehearsals to red carpets, it's been a blast with my brother! Vicky Kaushal Lights, camera, bromance! Couldn't have asked for a better…Just two Punjabi munde planning to take over the world! Sharing the screen with this gem was an absolute pleasure. Talent ta hai hi, par dil vi bahut vadda veer da…Thank you for the experience bhaji," he wrote.

Reacting to the post, Vicky Kaushal said, “Love you veerey! Baba sukh rakhe."

Bad Newz received largely mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2 stars out of 5 in his NDTV review.