Back When Kriti Sanon Was A Model In Delhi, Manish Malhotra Told Her This

Kriti Sanon with Manish Malhotra. (courtesy: manishmalhotra05)

Highlights Manish Malhotra shared a video of his meeting with Kriti

"Look who I bumped into in Delhi after ages," said Kriti Sanon

"I met you for the first time in Delhi only," she added

Kriti Sanon, who is enjoying the success of her film Mimi, bumped into designer Manish Malhotra in Delhi. Kriti, whose hometown is Delhi, said in the video, "Look who I bumped into in Delhi after ages," to which Manish Malhotra added, "And you are a Delhi girl and I bump into you, like here." Kriti recalled that when she was model, Manish Malhotra told her that she should be an actress. "I think I met you for the first time in Delhi only," said Kriti. "That's right, you were a model and I looked at you and told you should be a heroine. How fabulous you are," Manish Malhotra added. "You are a good model, you are a good heroine but you are a lovely friend," he said.

Sharing the video on his Instagram profile, Manish Malhotra wrote in his caption: "Night with Kriti Sanon in her home town."

On Kriti Sanon's birthday this year, Manish Malhotra shared a special greeting for his muse and friend and he wrote: "Happy Birthday my dearest Kriti Sanon. From meeting you for the first time in Delhi at my fashion show fittings and telling you to join movies to you becoming my show stopper to us remaining friends since the first time we met. Lots of love always, be fabulous the way you are."

Kriti Sanon is best-known for starring in films like Dilwale, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Raabta, Arjun Patiala, Housefull 4, Ashutosh Gowariker-directed period drama Panipat and Luka Chuppi. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 film Heropanti, co-starring Tiger Shroff.

Kriti Sanon's impressive line-up of films includes Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Prabhas. She will also be seen in Bhedia, alongside Varun Dhawan. She will also star in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. Her next release is Bachchan Pandey, opposite Akshay Kumar.