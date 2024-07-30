<i>Baby Reindeer</i> Star Nava Mau To Feature In <i>You</I> Season Five

Baby Reindeer breakout Nava Mau has joined the cast for the fifth and final season of Netflix's hit series You. According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Mau will feature in the guest role of Detective Marquez. The actor recently featured in Netflix's another critically-acclaimed series Baby Reindeer, created by and starring Richard Gadd.

She played the role of a therapist named Teri, a role that earned her a Primetime Emmy nod for supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie category. She is the first transgender woman in Emmy history to be recognized in the category.

You, a psychological thriller series, is based on the books by Caroline Kepnes and follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a bookstore manager and serial killer who falls in love and develops an extreme obsession.

The show's fourth season had debuted on Netflix in 2023 in two parts. For the finale season, executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W Lo will be serving as co-showrunners.

They take over for Sera Gamble, who originally developed You with Greg Berlanti, and ran the show for its first four seasons.

