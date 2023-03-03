Ranbir Kapoor Was Asked If Raha Looks Like Him Or Alia Bhatt - His Reply

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor in a pic. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are enjoying every moment of their lives with daughter Raha. The actor, who is busy promoting his upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, has been making headlines for his adorable comments about his little munchkin in interviews and shows. Ranbir Kapoor's next stop is The Kapil Sharma Show. In a promo shared by Sony TV on Thursday, Kapil Sharma is seen asking Ranbir if he also has neighbours who look at Raha and ask, “Kispe gayi hai? Alia pe ya Ranbir pe (Who does the baby look more like? Alia or Ranbir)?” To this, Ranbir hilariously replied that the couple are still confused about it. He said, “Hum khud confused hain kyunki kabhi kabhi uska chehra mere jaisa dikhta hai, kabhi Alia ke jaisa dikhta hai (We are also confused because sometimes she looks like me, sometimes like Alia).”

Ranbir Kapoor then added, “Par achi baat yeh hai ki hum dono ke jaise hi dikhti hai (But the good thing is that Raha does look like us)” and left everyone around him in splits. Ranbir and Alia Bhatt, who got married on April 14 last year, welcomed Raha, a few months later, on November 6.

The promo also features Kapil Sharma teasing Anubhav Bassi about his second appearance on the show. “Anubhav pichli baar jab humare show pe aaye the as a stand-up comedian aaye the. Aaj ye as an actor aaye hain (Last time, Anubhav came on our show as a stand-up comedian and this time, as an actor),” said Kapil. He hilariously added, “Aap maante hai ki humare show pe aane k baad bande ki kismet badal jaati hai (Do you [Anubhav] also believe that a person's destiny changes when they appear on our show)?” Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar-special episode on The Kapil Sharma Show will air over the weekend.

Watch the promo clip here:

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has been directed by Luv Ranjan. It will open in cinemas on Holi, March 8. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.