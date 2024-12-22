<i>Baby John</i> Song <i>Beast Mode</i>: Raja Kumari's Swag, Varun Dhawan's Action-Packed Presence And More

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Earlier, Varun Dhawan shared that he performed most of the stunts in Baby John himself, with minimal reliance on a body double.

The actor said, “The scale of action in this film is massive, and I've personally performed nearly all the stunts myself, with minimal use of a body double. Working with Kalees was a challenge in the best way—he pushed me to explore my physical limits every day.”

He added that one of the most demanding scenes had him hanging upside down for over six hours, testing his “endurance like never before".

Varun said, “I remember Atlee stepping in at one point to remind us to prioritise safety and not let the pursuit of perfection lead to unnecessary risks. It's been a tough but fulfilling journey."

Director Kalees also shared his thoughts on the film's action sequences and said, “We were fortunate to have assembled a team of eight renowned action directors, each bringing their unique expertise to craft distinct and thrilling fight sequences. It was an absolute privilege to collaborate with the crème de la crème of action directors from both India and abroad, resulting in a truly exceptional cinematic experience."

Apart from Varun Dhawan and Jackie Shroff, Baby John features Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav in key roles. The film will release on Christmas, December 25.