Baby John First Poster: Varun Dhawan In Atlee's World - Blockbuster Loading

Varun Dhawan in Baby John. (courtesy: varundvn)

Attention folks, the first poster of Varun Dhawan's next project is out and it packs a punch. The poster features the film's lead actor Varun Dhawan in a never-seen before look. He sports long hair and a ponytail in the poster. Varun Dhawan's eyes do all the talking. The film has been directed by Atlee. "Hold on tight, the ride is about to get wild. Baby John coming to your nearest theaters on May 31st," the caption on the post read. Arjun Kapoor commented, "Mass messiah." Remo D'Souza added, "Herooooo." Another user commented, "This single frame can break the entire Internet." Another one read, "This single frame can break the entire Internet." "Woooooow Looking superb," added another. Another user commented, "Unleash the beast."

Check out Varun Dhawan's post here:

Atlee and Varun Dhawan teased their fans with the first glimpse from the film. He captioned the post, "Worldwide release on May 31st 2024."

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. Before that he featured in fantasy film Bhediya with Kriti Sanon. His line-up of projects includes Citadel (the India chapter), co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Citadel is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy and Mexico. The India chapter of Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK. Varun Dhawan is the star of films like October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Student Of The Year, Badlapurand Dilwale to name a few.

Atlees's last project was the smash hit Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi.