Baby John: Varun Dhawan's New Film With Jawan Director Atlee Gets A Release Date

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: varundvn)

And the wait is over. On Monday, Varun Dhawan finally disclosed the title of his first-ever collaboration with ace filmmaker Atlee. Baby John is the title of the film, which is directed by A. Kaleeswaran. Atlee is presenting the film in association with Jio Studios and Cine1 Studios.

Varun also shared an intriguing teaser in which he is seen in a completely different avatar. The teaser began with a disclaimer that says, "Use Headphones for better experience." "babyjohn Worldwide release on May 31st 2024," he captioned the post,

The teaser received a big thumbs-up from the netizens. Killer, a social media user commented. "Looks like a blockbuster," another one wrote.

Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav are also a part of Baby John, which will hit the theatres on May 31, 2024. The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

In the coming months, Varun will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. It is an Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series of the same name. Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden headlined the international version. The release date of the Indian version of Citadel is awaited. Raj and DK have created the Indian version.