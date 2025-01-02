<i>Baby John</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: No Growth For Varun Dhawan's Film On New Year's Holiday

Varun Dhawan's Baby John released on December 25. While the film had a decent opening of Rs 11.25 crore, its box office numbers consistently dropped throughout the week. As per Sacnilk, Baby John earned an estimated Rs 2.75 crore on Day 8. The film saw “an overall 22.38% Hindi occupancy” on January 1, the report added. So far, Baby John has earned Rs. 35.4 crore in the domestic market.

Baby John faced stiff competition from Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 at the box office. Ahead of the film's release Baby John producer Atlee talked about the big clash. At a press conference in Mumbai, Atlee said, "It's an ecosystem. Me and Allu Arjun sir are very good friends.

We're releasing Baby John in the fourth week of December, not head-to-head. So don't call it a clash. There's no conflict here. We're aware that Pushpa 2 shifted from August to December, and we've planned our release around Christmas. We're all professionals, and we know how to handle this."

He added, "He (Allu Arjun) congratulated me about the film and spoke to Varun. There's great friendship and love in this ecosystem."

Pushpa 2 has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Pathaan and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2's box office collections. The film has also crossed the Rs 1000-crore mark at the domestic box office.

Coming back to Baby John, the film is directed by Kalees. Apart from Varun Dhawan, it also features Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. Baby John is produced by Priya Atlee, Murad Khetani and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of A for Apple Studios, Cine1 Studios, Jio Studios and Vipin Agnihotri Films.