<i>Pushpa 2</i> Closer To <i>Dangal's</i> Worldwide Collection; Aamir Khan Productions Sends Congratulatory Message

Aamir Khan Productions sent a congratulatory message to the team of Pushpa 2: The Rule recently, after its blockbuster success.

On Tuesday (December 31), Aamir Khan Productions shared a heartfelt note on X (formerly Twitter). It read, “Huge congratulations from AKP to the entire team of PUSHPA 2: THE RULE for the blockbuster success of the film! Wishing you continued success onwards and upwards. Love. Team AKP.”

Replying to the post, Allu Arjun said, “Thank You very much for your warm wishes. Warm Regards to the entire team of AKP.”

Huge congratulations from AKP to the entire team of PUSHPA 2: THE RULE ???????? for the blockbuster success of the film!



Wishing you continued success onwards and upwards.



Love.

Team AKP@mythriofficial @aryasukku @alluarjun @iamRashmika #FahadhFaasil — Aamir Khan Productions (@AKPPL_Official) December 31, 2024

Mythri Movie Makers, the makers of Pushpa 2, also reacted to the post.

They said, “Thank you. Aamir Khan Productions. The success of Pushpa 2 The Rule is a true reflection of our Indian Cinema's potential. Wishing you all at AKP a Happy New Year.”

Thank you, @AKPPL_Official ❤‍????



The success of #Pushpa2TheRule is a true reflection of our Indian Cinema's potential.



Wishing you all at AKP a Happy New Year ✨ https://t.co/4gQnhmG5EN — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 31, 2024

Pushpa 2 has broken the record of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

On Christmas Eve, Yash Raj Films posted a congratulatory message on X, lauding Pushpa 2's significant milestone.

The caption read, “Records are meant to be broken and new ones push everyone towards excellence. Congratulations to the entire Pushpa 2 The Rule team for rewriting history books. Fire nahi, Wildfire (not a fire, but a wildfire)."

Reacting to the sweet message, Allu Arjun wrote, “Thank you. So graceful, humbled by your wishes. Thank you, I am touched. May this record soon be broken by a heart-melting YRF film, and may we all collectively move towards excellence."

Pushpa 2 is making waves at the box office. So far, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 1163.8 crore, reported Sacnilk.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni. It is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Rashmika Mandanna reprises her role as Srivalli in the film. Fahadh Faasil, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh are a part of the cast as well.