Baby Hazel Keech Makes This Fashion Trend Look Cute. She Hopes It Comes Back

Yes, that's her. That's Hazel Keech (courtesy hazelkeechofficial)

Highlights Hazel Keech Instagrammed an old photo of hers "Still waiting for MC Hammer pants to come back," she tweeted "Finally got TBT on a Thursday," she added in a hashtag

Aww, so cute! Yup, that's what you'll say after one look at Hazel Keech's throwback photo. Hazel Keech appears to be a big fan of MC Hammer - the legendary king of hip hop - and a bigger fan of the fashion trend started by him that ruled pop culture in the late Eighties and early Nineties. Stanley Kirk Burrell, who is better known by his stage name MC Hammer, was the originator of the Hammer pants (something like the modern day harem pants), one of the elements that set him apart from other contemporary artists. Now, Hazel, who sports a baby version of the Hammer pants in the throwback photo, Instagrammed to say that she hopes for the trend to make a comeback. "Sigh... still waiting for MC Hammer pants to come back in fashion!" she wrote.

"Finally got TBT on a Thursday," she added in the hashtags.

Meanwhile, what MC Hammer means when he says "Hammer pants":

MC Hammer popularised the Hammer pants in songs from his popular albums like 1988's Let's Get It Started and 1990's Please, Hammer, Don't Hurt 'Em. In 2012, the hip hop legend grooved to a mix of his very popular 2 Legit 2 Quit and Psy's Gangnam Style at the 40th American Music Awards, wearing his trademark Hammer pants. Psy too joined MC Hammer on stage.

Meanwhile, interesting Instagram posts keep appearing on Hazel Keech's feed. For example, earlier this month, she posted about husband Yuvraj Singh's hilarious photo-op fail at the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Hazel Keech, who has featured in Bollywood film Bodyguard and in south films Billa and Maximum, married Yuvraj Singh in December 2016, after which she often accompanies him to his cricket matches.