Viral: Hazel Keech's Anniversary Post For Yuvraj Singh Is Winning The Internet

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh celebrated their first wedding anniversary recently, which means an adorable post on the actress' Instagram. Adorable indeed, the post is the most wifey thing ever, we tell you. "I love you husband," wrote Hazel, along with a photo from what looks like anniversary celebrations. Yuvraj and Hazel have been Mr and Mrs for a year now, which (in the wife's words) was a rather adventurous one. "Wining and dining after 1 year of marriage. Happy Anniversary @yuvisofficial it's been a roller coaster but i wouldn't have wanted to do it with anyone else (sic)," wrote Hazel. So sweet.
Highlights
- Hazel and Yuvraj married on November 30 last year
- "Wining, dining after 1 year of marriage," she posted along with a photo
- "I love you husband," wrote Hazel
Fans and followers flooded the Hazel's anniversary post with congratulatory posts and a whole lot of love, making Hazel and Yuvraj trend for over a day because of the viral post. Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh got married on November 30 last year.
For those who remember, Hazel and Yuvraj's wedding from last year will evoke lavish memories for celebrations were carried on for 10 long days. The couple had a gurudwara wedding on the morning of November 30 in Chandigarh and followed it up one in accordance with Hindu rituals in Goa. These were followed by fairy tale reception party in the beach location and then a reception in Mumbai.
It's been a year as a married couple for and Hazel and Yuvraj and she continues to accompany Yuvraj Singh on his cricket tours and recently doubled up as his stalker on Instagram.
We are forever fans of this adorable couple and really look forward to such fun posts from the star cricketer's wife.