Babli Bouncer Trailer: Don't Mess With Tamannaah Bhatia, She Means Business

Tamannaah Bhatia in Babli Bouncer. (courtesy: tamannaahspeaks)

The trailer of Babli Bouncer released on Monday and it showcases the story of a small-town girl named Babli who makes it big as a bouncer. The teaser showcases the story of Babli, who hails from Asola Fatepur and moves to Delhi in the pursuit of a finding a job. She does finds one - as a bouncer in a city club. The trailer is replete with some high-action moments performed by Tamannaah. The trailer also touches upon her personal life. Her parents wish for her to be married but she has another plan for her life. In short, Tamannnaah is the star bouncer of her club and otherwise. The film has been directed by Madhur Bhandarkar and it has been produced by Vineet Jain, Star Studios and Amrita Pandey collaboratively.

Check out the trailer of Babli Bouncer here:

Sharing the film's trailer, Tamannaah wrote in an Instagram post: "Asola Fatehpur ki yeh chhori, is here to do some 'Bouncergiri'. Get ready to meet Babli Bouncer, trailer out now! Babli Bouncer On Hotstar streaming from September 23 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

The film is set to premiere exclusively on streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar from September 23 and it will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Meanwhile, theBaahubali star's other film Gurtunda Seetakala is also slated to hit the theatres on the same day, September 23. Directed by Nagashekhar, the film is a romantic drama which also stars Satya Dev in a pivotal role. She will also be seen in Netflix's Plan A Plan B.