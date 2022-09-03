Tamannaah Bhatia And Shamita Shetty Visit Lalbaugcha Raja. See Pics

Tamannah And Shamita at Lalbaugcha pandal.

Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Shamita Shetty visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal today (September 3) in Mumbai. Tamannaah, who was seen wearing a sky blue colour Indian outfit, was accompanied by filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, who was spotted in a yellow kurta pajama set. Similarly, Shamita Shetty too was present at the venue with her mother Sunanda Shetty. Shamita was seen sporting an all-white Indian outfit, while her mother Sunanda Shetty wore a pink outfit for the same. The actors, who visited the pandal separately, were seen offering prayers to lord Ganesh and posing for the shutterbugs.

Check out their pictures:

Tamannaah and Madhur Bhandarkar at Lalbaugcha Raja pandal

Tamannaah wore a sky blue colour India outfit to the venue

Tamannaah and Madhur Bhandarkar posed for the shutterbugs

Shamita Shetty visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with her mother Sunanda Shetty

Shamita sported an all-white look for the ocassion

Shamita and mother Sunanda wore Indian outfits

Tamannaah also shared a few pictures from her visit to Lalbaugcha pandal on her Instagram handle. Sharing a set of pictures, the actor captioned the post, "No matter what was happening at work and in life, I made it a point to never miss my darshan of #LalbaugchaRaja... but then the world came to a pause and so did my darshan. Today, it started all over again. Feeling blessed, happy, and hopeful... to finally do darshan after 3 years. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

See post:

Tamannaah Bhatia recently attended the puja ceremony for her Mollywood debut with actor Dileep. The actor's pictures from the event went viral on social media.

Check out her post:

On the other hand, Shamita Shetty was spotted dancing with her sister and actor Shilpa Shetty on Friday at their residence in Mumbai, marking the festivities.

Shamita Shetty had recently participated in both Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, and Bigg Boss season 15, hosted by Salman Khan.