<i>Baaghi 4</i>: Tiger Shroff's Film Gets 'A' Certificate From CBFC, To Undergo 23 Cuts

Tiger Shroff's upcoming actioner Baaghi 4 has stirred attention not just for its high-octane stunts but also for its run-in with the censor board. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly asked the makers to implement multiple edits despite the film already carrying an adults-only tag. According to Bollywood Hungama, the board enforced both visual and audio cuts before clearing the movie for release.

What's Happening

Certified on August 26 ahead of its worldwide release on September 5, Baaghi 4 was subjected to as many as 23 cuts by the Examining Committee (EC). Bollywood Hungama reports that these included several violent visuals along with some dialogues.

Among the deletions were the shot of the hero standing on a coffin, a cigarette being lit from a niranjan diya, and another where a cigarette was lit using an amputated hand. A frontal nude sequence was also covered up. The EC further removed a scene where a knife was hurled at a statue of Jesus Christ and another where a fist hit caused the statue to lean.

On the violence front, the board cut out graphic shots such as throats being slit, hands being chopped, and goons being killed with swords. A particularly gory 11-second sequence and a sword piercing a skull were also deleted.

The audio saw its share of modifications too. Words like bhang b*****a, b**e, and fingering were either muted or replaced with milder alternatives. The word condom was silenced in a dialogue, while other lines, including "Woh bhi darta hai mujhse," were removed altogether.

After these changes, the film was cleared with an A certificate at a run time of 163.50 minutes (2 hours, 43 minutes, 50 seconds).

Background

Interestingly, the makers of Baaghi 4 revisited the CBFC just three days later, on August 29, to make voluntary cuts of their own. They trimmed around 19 scenes and shortened the movie by 6 minutes and 45 seconds, reducing the final length to 157.05 minutes (2 hours, 37 minutes, 5 seconds).

With this, Baaghi 4 joins the list of big-ticket projects like War 2 and The Bengal Files, which also opted for voluntary cuts even after certification.

ALSO READ: Ahead Of Baaghi 4 Release, Tiger Shroff Breaks Silence On Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Failure With Akshay Kumar