Ahead Of <i>Baaghi 4</i> Release, Tiger Shroff Breaks Silence On <i>Bade Miyan Chote Miyan</i> Failure With Akshay Kumar

Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for Baaghi 4, which is the fourth installment of the hit franchise Baaghi, and the actor has high expectations from it. It has been a "tough few years" for Tiger Shroff as he addressed the same with a series of failures from Ganpath to Heropanti 2, and Bade Mitan Chote Miyan. The actor opened up about how he has been dealing with it.

What's Happening

Speaking of how excited he is about Baaghi 4, which is being touted to be the darkest film in the Baaghi franchise, Tiger Shroff shared, "Feeling restless, happy, excited, blessed, and grateful that the audiences are going to see a very different side of me in my next release, Baaghi 4. I'm really looking forward to their response. The last few years have definitely not been easy, but it's been such a learning curve. I think because of it, I've sort of become a better artist."

Furthermore, he addressed the failure of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar, which he was not prepared for.

Tiger Shroff said, "With Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, honestly, I thought it had everything going for it. Unfortunately, it didn't quite connect with audiences. But I really enjoyed the whole process of shooting the film, and I'm forever grateful to (producers) Vashu Bhagnani ji and Jackky Bhagnani ji."

He added, "To our director Ali Abbas Zafar Sir, who is one of my most favourite directors-and of course, my co-actor and childhood hero, Akshay Kumar sir. We had a blast shooting the film, and I wouldn't change anything if I had to do the film again."

Tiger also agreed that action is his forte, an image that he has set up from his very first film.

He said, "I do believe action is definitely my forte. I'm very grateful that people have accepted me as an action hero in the industry. It's tough to constantly reinvent myself in the genre, though. But with Baaghi 4, I'm quite confident this is a very different aspect, perspective, and language of action that I've attempted."

"I'm hoping audiences enjoy it. This is a very different version of me and, I'd say, a sub-genre within the action genre. I'm hoping that just as audiences accepted me in War when I did something different, they'll accept me the same way in this avatar," concluded Tiger.

About Baaghi 4

The Baaghi franchise has been one of Bollywood's most successful action series. The first film, released in 2016, featuring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

Its 2018 sequel, Baaghi 2, featuring Tiger and Disha Patani, went on to gross Rs 257 crore globally despite mixed reviews. The third installment, Baaghi 3 (2020), was led by Tiger Shroff, Riteish Deshmukh, and Shraddha Kapoor.

Baaghi 4 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will release in theatres on September 5. It is set to clash at the box office with Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files, another film with a violent theme.

In A Nutshell

Tiger Shroff recently opened up about the failure of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Akshay Kumar. He said that he had a blast shooting with his "childhood hero", Akshay Kumar and would not change anything about it.

