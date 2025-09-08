<i>Baaghi 4</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff's Film Is The Weakest Performer Of <i>Baaghi</i> Franchise

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 hit theatres on Friday. In its first three days at the box office, the film hasn't matched the strong performance of its earlier films, though it has managed to hold a steady run.
What's Happening
- On Sunday, the film earned Rs 10 crore, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 31.25 crore.
- It opened on Friday with Rs 12 crore in collections. Unlike other films that see a weekend boost, Baaghi 4 saw a 25% drop on Saturday, collecting Rs 9.25 crore.
- It maintained a similar pace on Sunday, adding Rs 10 crore more.
- On Sunday, Baaghi 4 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 27.08%, with the highest footfall of 37% during evening shows.
- It had the most screens - 792 - in the NCR region, where occupancy was 31%, while in Mumbai, with 549 screens, it had around 24% occupancy. The film is directed by A Harsha, marking his directorial debut in Hindi cinema.
Background
The film's underwhelming performance on Saturday was partly attributed to Ganesh Visarjan celebrations.
To counter the effect, the makers offered a 50% discount on theatre tickets, which extended through Sunday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted this and wrote, "#Baaghi4 witnessed a dip on Saturday, with business impacted by the #GaneshVisarjan festivities in several parts of the country... The 50% off offer continues on Sunday, so the weekend numbers will remain respectable."
As of now, Baaghi 4 appears to be the weakest performer in the franchise. It has not been able to surpass the success of its predecessors. Baaghi 3 earned Rs 53.83 crore in its first three days, while Baaghi 2 collected Rs 73.1 crore in the same period. Compared to these, Baaghi 4's Rs 31.25 crore looks modest.
Baaghi 4 is also facing tough competition from Hollywood's The Conjuring: Last Rites, which opened on the same day. In its first three days, The Conjuring: Last Rites earned Rs 50.50 crore net in India.