<i>Baaghi 4</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Tiger Shroff's Film Is The Weakest Performer Of <i>Baaghi</i> Franchise

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 hit theatres on Friday. In its first three days at the box office, the film hasn't matched the strong performance of its earlier films, though it has managed to hold a steady run.

What's Happening

On Sunday, the film earned Rs 10 crore, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 31.25 crore.

It opened on Friday with Rs 12 crore in collections. Unlike other films that see a weekend boost, Baaghi 4 saw a 25% drop on Saturday, collecting Rs 9.25 crore.

It maintained a similar pace on Sunday, adding Rs 10 crore more.

On Sunday, Baaghi 4 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 27.08%, with the highest footfall of 37% during evening shows.

It had the most screens - 792 - in the NCR region, where occupancy was 31%, while in Mumbai, with 549 screens, it had around 24% occupancy. The film is directed by A Harsha, marking his directorial debut in Hindi cinema.

Background

The film's underwhelming performance on Saturday was partly attributed to Ganesh Visarjan celebrations.

To counter the effect, the makers offered a 50% discount on theatre tickets, which extended through Sunday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted this and wrote, "#Baaghi4 witnessed a dip on Saturday, with business impacted by the #GaneshVisarjan festivities in several parts of the country... The 50% off offer continues on Sunday, so the weekend numbers will remain respectable."

As of now, Baaghi 4 appears to be the weakest performer in the franchise. It has not been able to surpass the success of its predecessors. Baaghi 3 earned Rs 53.83 crore in its first three days, while Baaghi 2 collected Rs 73.1 crore in the same period. Compared to these, Baaghi 4's Rs 31.25 crore looks modest.

Baaghi 4 is also facing tough competition from Hollywood's The Conjuring: Last Rites, which opened on the same day. In its first three days, The Conjuring: Last Rites earned Rs 50.50 crore net in India.