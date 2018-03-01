Baaghi 2 Song Mundiya: Get Ready To Groove With Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani Mundiya, the first song of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's Baaghi 2, is definitely your party anthem for this season

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani in Baaghi 2 song Mundiya (Image courtesy: tigerjackieshroff) New Delhi: Highlights Tiger and Disha are seen dancing to bhangra beats It is a recreated version of the famous Punjabi track Mundiyan To Bach Ke Baaghi 2 is Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's first film together Mundiya, the first song of Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's Baaghi 2, is definitely your party anthem for this season. The song was released on Thursday afternoon, just a day before Holi. In Mundiya, Tiger and Disha are seen dancing to bhangra beats and it looks every bit colourful. Tiger's dance moves are just off the charts (we aren't surprised). Mundiya is a recreated version of the famous Punjabi track Mundiyan To Bach Ke by Labh Janjua. Singers Navraj Hans and Palak Muchhal have provided play back for Tiger and Disha's Mundiya. Baaghi 2 is Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's first film together.



Get ready to groove to Mundiya, with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. Tiger introduced the song as, "Catch the rebel on the dance floor." Watch it here.







was released last week. Disha plays Tiger's love interest in the film.







Of Baaghi 2, Disha told news agency IANS, "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story.



Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala, the producer of Baaghi 2, also announced the film's sequel. "Our excitement level has just tripled! We are thrilled to share the 3rd instalment of Sajid Nadiadwala's Baaghi franchise starring Tiger Shroff," read a tweet posted by Mr Nadiadwala's production house. Tiger will be a part of Baaghi 3 also. In the first part, he co-starred with Shraddha Kapoor.

Drumrolls

Baaghi 2 releases on March 30. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan.



(With IANS inputs)



