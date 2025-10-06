<i>Ba***ds</i> Actor Rajat Bedi Accuses Mukesh Khanna Of Misquoting Him: "He Used Me For Views"

Ba***ds actor Rajat Bedi, who has been enjoying the limelight ever since the series released, addressed an old interview with Mukesh Khanna, which claimed that the actor had a fallout with director Rakesh Roshan. Known for his role as the bully Raj Saxena in Koi Mil Gaya, Rajat clarified that his words were taken out of context and were "blown away because of Mukesh Khanna."

During a recent chat with Siddharth Kannan, Rajat Bedi said his earlier words didn't mean to criticise director Rakesh Roshan.

"I share a good bond with Rakesh Roshan sir. He is the most helpful director. He would enact the scene to explain how it should look on the screen. Only an actor-director can do that. As far as my Canada migration statement is concerned, it was blown away because of Mukesh Khanna," he said.

"In an interview, I told him that I moved to Canada after Koi Mil Gaya's release. But he used my statement to generate views. He stated that I moved to Canada after being sidelined in the promotions of Koi Mil Gaya. That was very wrong. How can you do it just to get hits and views on your video? A week before the interview came out, I was with Rakesh ji," Rajat recalled.

What Rajat Told Mukesh Khanna About Rakesh Roshan

During an interview back in 2023 with Mukesh Khanna, Rajat Bedi had shared his "disappointment" for being "sidelined" during the promotions of Koi Mil Gaya.

"My biggest disappointment was that when Koi Mil Gaya released, they completely cut me out from the publicity/promotions. I was very disappointed because as an actor, one has expectations. I felt terrible," he had said in that old interview.

He also mentioned that several of his scenes with Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta didn't make it to the final cut. "I had a lot of scenes in the film with Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan. But after the final cut, many of those were edited out," he revealed.

Why He Moved To Canada

Rajat starred in multi-starrer films under big banners, but his fame didn't translate into monetary gain. Crippled with financial stress and failures, Rajat moved to Canada.

"Then I was doing films with Sunny Deol. But all the cheques I received bounced. I was like, 'how will I grow?' I am getting films, I am getting fame, but I had to run a household. And I had friends from very high society who were running companies worth Rs 2000 crores. I asked myself, 'getting popular is fine, but where is the money?'" he had said in an old interview.

Rajat Bedi's Career

Rajat Bedi began his film career in 1998 with a lead role in 2001: Do Hazaar Ek. During the early 2000s, he primarily took on supporting and character roles in films. On television, he was seen in the popular series Humrahi (1993–1996).

After Koi Mil Gaya, Bedi has appeared in over 40 films, including Rakht (2004), Khamoshh... Khauff Ki Raat (2005), and Rocky - The Rebel (2006). He has also made notable television appearances in shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2002–2008) and Aahat (2006–2007).

In Aryan Khan's debut Netflix show, Rajat Bedi played a character called Jaraj Saxena, a forgotten actor from the bygone era who goes out of his way to make a mark. Rajat Bedi received praise for his role.