B Praak Seeks Premanand Ji Maharaj's Blessings in Vrindavan, Shares Video From Morning <i>Darshan</i>

B Praak's connection with Vrindavan is not a secret. Over the years, the singer has spoken openly about how his faith has shaped his personal journey, his outlook towards life and even his music.

Now, the Punjabi singer shared a glimpse of his latest spiritual tour on Instagram Stories.

In the video shared on Instagram Stories, B Praak, who seems to be behind the camera, records the morning darshan as Premanand Ji Maharaj made his way through the parikrama route.

The darshan holds added significance as the padyatra took place on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Premanand ji's guru, Gaurangi Sharan Maharaj on Saturday, November 14.

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B Praak has also previously met Premanand Ji Maharaj and sought his guidance.

During one such interaction, he sang in front of Maharaj Ji, who advised him not to lose his strength or hope regardless of whether circumstances were favourable or difficult.

Earlier in an interview with Indulge Express, B Praak described the relationship between his music and spirituality.

“For me, music and spirituality go hand-in-hand. Singing songs, especially the devotional ones, feel like a prayer.”

He also explained that music allows him to express his faith and gratitude. “Music has always been a way for me to express my faith and my gratitude. It helps me stay grounded and reminds me of the blessings in my life, no matter how busy or overwhelming the industry gets,” he added.

The singer also spoke about how he keeps himself grounded despite being part of the entertainment industry. “My spiritual inclination keeps me grounded. And believing that everything I have today is a blessing from the Almighty helps. I start my day with a prayer and a moment of reflection, and I end it with gratitude,” B Praak was quoted as saying.