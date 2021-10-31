Ayushmann Khurrana Called Alia Bhatt's New Post 'Pure Art.' Her Reply

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy aliabhatt)

Alia Bhatt summed up her Sunday mood with a picture-perfect shot on her Instagram profile and it is all things pretty. In the picture, the actress can be seen dressed in a green crop top and a pair of denims. She hid her face with a leaf and accessorised her look with a ring that has the number 8 embossed on it. "The little things," Alia Bhatt captioned the post. Just like Alia's Instafam actor Ayushmann Khurrana too loved the picture. He commented: "This picture is pure art." Replying to his, Alia wrote, "Are wah wah, thank you." Alia's mom and veteran actress Soni Razdan wrote: "Like you."

Alia Bhatt's Instagram profile is filled up with picture-perfect moments. Like the one captured by Alia Bhatt's "starlight" - her sister and author Shaheen Bhatt.

How can we forget the one featuring Alia and boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Happy birthday my life," she captioned it. Take a look

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt has a super busy schedule ahead. The actress will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR. She will also star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.