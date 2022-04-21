Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap Wish 'Chota Baby' Varushka On Her Birthday

Ayushmann with daughter Varushka (Courtesy: ayushmannk)

On Thursday, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's daughter Varushka turned right. To wish his daughter, Ayushmann shared a quirky picture with Varushka and captioned it as "Happy birthday my chota baby," followed by a red heart emoji. Tahira Kashyap commented on the photo and left an array of red heart emojis. Singer Neeti Mohan also wished Ayushmann's daughter and wrote, "Happy birthday Varushki." "Uiiiiii cutieeeee Happy birthday Varushkiiiii," wrote Shakti Mohan. Mouni Roy, Bhumi Pednekar, Maniesh Paul, and Neha Dhupia left red heart emojis in the comment section.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's post:

Tahira Kashyap shared a bunch of throwback photos with her daughter Varushka to wish her on her birthday. The candid photos have been captioned as "My accomplice, my partner in crime/travels/adventure/books, my story teller, my bouncing board, my tiniest AD, my everything, my jaan you are the best thing that happened to me! Happy birthday my baby #mine." Ayushmann Khurrana left red heart emojis in the comment section.

Here's Tahira Kashyap's wish for her daughter Varushka:

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap got married in November 2008. In January 2012, the couple welcomed their first child, a son, and named him Virajveer. Daughter Varushka was born to Ayushmann and Tahira in 2014.

Ayushmann Khurrana made his acting debut with Vicky Donor and on April 20, the film completed 10 years. On the special occasion, Ayushmann shared throwback photos from the rehearsals of the film and captioned them as "Day 1. First Scene. Rehearsal shot! It's been 10 years already?! Deluge of fond memories gushing towards me, reminding me of my days of struggle, exasperation, determination, small joys, and big successes. Thank you, my guru, @shoojitsircar da, @ronnie.lahiri and @thejohnabraham for trusting a rookie like me and making me believe that I can be a Hindi film hero!"

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Anek and will play an undercover cop. He also has Doctor G.