Ayushmann Khurrana And Brother Aparshakti's Channel V Popstars Audition Clip Is Crazy Viral

Aparshakti Khurana shared a throwback video on his Instagram profile and a major one at that. The video happens to be from an audition for Chanel V's talent hunt called Popstars. The video features Aparshakti and brother Ayushmann Khurrana singing the track Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe from the 2001 film Dil Chahta Hai. The jury panel for the show included Purabh Kohli, Palash Sen and Mehnaaz. After clearing the audition round, the brothers are seen dancing with joy in the video. While the brother duo did clear the audition round, they did not make it to the final cut. As a result of the talent hunt, the band Aasma was formed that also counted singer Neeti Mohan as one of its members. Other members included Jimmy Felix, Sangeet Haldipur, Aamir Ali, Peyush Dixit, and Vasudha Sharma.

Sharing the video, the Jubilee star wrote, "That's where it all started. Feel so blessed, looking at the journey so far. Looking at the faces we had. Don't know what to say. PS - Reposting it because some random audio got picked earlier." In the comments section, a user wrote, "Such bundles of joy you guys." Another one added, "What a humble beginning." Another one added, "Paaji respect." Inputs from another user, "Amazing." "Talent bolta hai," read another one."

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for his roles in hit films like Badhaai Ho, the Dream Girl series, Bala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha and Bareilly Ki Barfi, among others. He has also featured in critically-acclaimed films like Article 15, Gulabo Sitabo, Doctor G, Anek and An Action Hero. The actor received a National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in the 2018 film AndhaDhun. He stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the reality show Roadies and in 2012, he made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor.

Aparshakti Khurana made headlines for his stellar performance as Binod Das aka Madan Kumar in the Prime Video series Jubilee last year. Aparshakti Khurana ventured into Bollywood with Aamir Khan's Dangal in 2016. The same year, he featured in Saat Uchakkey. In Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Aparshakti co-starred with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt and also worked with Sonakshi Sinha and Diana Panty in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. The actor has also featured in movies like Stree, Luka Chuppi, Rajma Chawal, Bala and Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Dhokha: Round D Corner to name a few.