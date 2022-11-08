Ayan Mukerji Reveals Brahmastra's OTT Version Is Different: 'I Added A Few Nips And Tucks'

Ayan Mukerji shared this image. (courtesy: ayan_mukerji)

Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, which received massive success at the box office has now been streaming on DisneyPlus Hotstar since November 4. The film's director Ayan Mukerji in a recent interview revealed that he has made some changes and has added more elements to the film's OTT version, which couldn't be shown on the big screen. In an interview with the Bollywood Hungama, Ayan said, "We continued to work for the digital release. We refined the sound of the film. Pritam Dada came in and cleaned up some bits that were not actually there in the cinema release. I went back to the edit and I added a few nips and tucks. Our team has actually been working up till this point to continue on the film."

"I added some bits in Shiva and Isha's love story, Isha's pull towards Shiva and a couple of dialogues. It's subtle stuff. I believe that it will make the journey of the film a little smoother," added Ayan.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva released worldwide on September 9. The film featured new parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. The film also had Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia playing important roles. The film also featured actor Deepika Padukone in a blink-and-miss appearance.

The film reportedly earned over Rs 400 crores at the box office. Ayan Mukerji's film will also have its second part titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

Ayan Mukerji in the past has directed films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Wake Up Sid.