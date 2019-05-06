Avengers: Endgame Box Office Collection Day 10 - India's Contribution To It's No.2 Status Worldwide

Avengers: Endgame Box Office: Chris Hemsworth as Thor (courtesy Instagram)

Highlights 'Avengers: Endgame' became the second highest earning film ever In 10 days in India, 'Endgame' has made Rs 312.95 crore 'Endgame' made over Rs 50 crore in its 3-day second weekend

Avengers: Endgame is basking in the glory of becoming the second highest earning film of all times worldwide. While North America has contributed as much as $145.8 million this three-day weekend, theatres across India has churned out over Rs 50 crore this three-day weekend. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Avengers: Endgame currently stands at a total of Rs 312.95 crore (and counting), a score which has been achieved in India in 10 days. "Avengers: Endgame continues to sparkle... Rakes in big numbers on [second] Sat and Sun... Adds Rs 50 cr+ in Weekend 2, which is remarkable... [Week 2] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 18.30 cr, Sun 21.75 cr. Total: Rs 312.95 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: Rs 372.56 cr," Mr Adarsh tweeted.

#AvengersEndgame continues to sparkle... Rakes in big numbers on [second] Sat and Sun... Adds Rs 50 cr+ in Weekend 2, which is remarkable... [Week 2] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 18.30 cr, Sun 21.75 cr. Total: Rs 312.95 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: Rs 372.56 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2019

In its first week itself, Avengers: Endgame had an impressive score of Rs 260 crore while in the second weekend it fetched Rs 52 crore. Mr Adarsh has assigned it the title of an "all time blockbuster."

#AvengersEndgame biz at a glance...

Week 1: Rs 260.40 cr

Weekend 2: Rs 52.55 cr

Total: Rs 312.95 cr

Nett BOC. India biz.

ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 6, 2019

In breaching the Rs 300 crore mark in India, Avengers: Endgame is in the league of Rs 300 crore movies such as Aamir Khan's PK and Dangal, Salman Khan's Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 2018 blockbusters such as 'Padmaavat' and Sanju.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame has recreated history worldwide as it surpassed the lifetime collections of the all-time blockbuster Titanic ($2.18 billion). Avengers: Endgame only stands second to Avatar ($2.79 billion).

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Endgame is the last in the series of Avenger films and hence, is of great sentimental value to all Marvel fans.

