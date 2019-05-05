Avengers: Endgame Box Office Collection Day 9 - Almost 300 Crore Reasons To Celebrate

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Collection Day 9 - Still from film (courtesy Instagram)

Highlights 'Endgame' will touch the 300 crore (nett) mark after Sunday's collections 'Endgame' is the first Hollywood movie in India to record such a score 'Endgame' currently at a score of Rs 290 crore and counting

Avengers: Endgame, which has already become the highest earning film of 2019 (so far), is adding more and more crores to its box office collection with each passing day. Sharing the film's collection figures after its stay in theatres on Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh said while the film's gross collections are over Rs 340, it is yet to touch the Rs 300 crore mark with its nett collections. "Avengers: Endgame remains the first choice of moviegoers... Biz took a slight dip on [second] Fri, but gathered speed on [second] Sat... Will cross Rs 300 cr today [Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 18 cr. Total: Rs 290.90 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: Rs 346.31 cr."

#AvengersEndgame remains the first choice of moviegoers... Biz took a slight dip on [second] Fri, but gathered speed on [second] Sat... Will cross Rs 300 cr today [Sun]... [Week 2] Fri 12.50 cr, Sat 18 cr. Total: Rs 290.90 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: Rs 346.31 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2019

Once the Rs 300 crore mark is breached, Avengers: Endgame will be the first Hollywood movie to do so in India. Mr Adarsh, shared the film's milestone performances at the ticket counters and said: "Avengers: Endgame is the first Hollywood film to join Rs 300 cr club" and reminded his followers that the Marvel film made Rs 100 crore in just two days, doubled its score in five days and made over Rs 250 crore in a week. That's called a wow performance.

#AvengersEndgame is the first #Hollywood film to join Rs 300 cr Club... Biz at a glance...

Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 1

Rs 100 cr: Day 2

Rs 150 cr: Day 3

Rs 200 cr: Day 5

Rs 250 cr: Day 7

Rs 300 cr: Will cross today [Sun; Day 10]

Nett BOC. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2019

After Sunday, Avengers: Endgame will be in the league of Rs 300 crore movies such as Aamir Khan's PK and Dangal, Salman Khan's Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bajrangi Bhaijaan and 2018 blockbusters such as 'Padmaavat' and Sanju.

Avengers: Endgame is the last in the series of Avenger films and hence witnessed an impressive footfall also because of an emotional quotient. Directed by the Russo brothers, Avengers: Endgame only opened to great reviews with Saibal Chatterjee writing in his review for NDTV: "It is a film that will certainly need no do-over, especially if you are one of the countless blockbuster buffs across the world who have never failed to go into raptures at the very mention of the Avengers, who as a group bid goodbye to us in this the 22nd film of the series. What this film scores big on is its use of the little moments."

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.