Avengers: Endgame Box Office Collection Day 7: The Marvel Film Makes Over Rs 260 Crore

Avengers: Endgame is ruling the Indian box office and how. The MCU film, which opened in theaters on Friday, has managed to collect Rs 260 crore within a week, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film has been equally adept at performing well even on weekdays and it collected Rs 16.10 crore on Thursday alone. Sharing the film's impressive box office report, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Avengers: Endgame has an outstanding Week 1. Crosses Week 1 biz of all Hindi films by a margin...Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr, Wed 28.50 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: Rs 260.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: Rs 310 cr."

#AvengersEndgame has an outstanding Week 1... Crosses *Week 1* biz of ALL #Hindi films by a margin... Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr, Wed 28.50 cr, Thu 16.10 cr. Total: 260.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: 310 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 3, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh shared the report of the progress made by the Marvel film within a week. In his tweet, Mr Adarsh stated that the film's second week business will determine if it will stay stagnant at Rs 350 crore or if it will cruise past the 400-crore-mark.

#AvengersEndgame biz at a glance...

Crossed 50 cr: Day 1

100 cr: Day 2

150 cr: Day 3

200 cr: Day 5

250 cr: Day 7

Will it finish at 350 cr or cruise past 400 cr?... Biz in Week 2 will be the deciding factor. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 3, 2019

Avengers: Endgame, which has emerged as the highest earning film in India, has left behind biggest Indian hits like Prabhas' Baahubali 2, Salman Khan's Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, Aamir Khan's Dangal and Sanju, which starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

Avengers: Endgame is the last part of Marvel's Avengers series. We are not suprised by the films' impressive performance at the box office as it was one of the most-awaited films of 2019 and it earned over Rs 50 crore on its opening day in India alone.

