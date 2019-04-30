Avengers: Endgame India Box Office Collection Day 4: 'Beyond Outstanding' Marvel Film Almost At Rs 200 Crore

Avengers: Endgame box office collection: A still from Avengers: Infinity War. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Avengers: Endgame, Marvel's latest cinematic offering is smashing box office records left, right and centre. The film's tumultuous global performance is no exception in India, where it has collected Rs 189 crore (nett) in four days, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Avengers: Endgame continues its incredible run... (It) is beyond outstanding on Day 4 (Monday)... Will cross Rs 200 crore (nett) mark on Day 5 (Tuesday)... Monday business was Rs 31.05 crore and the total nett box office collection is Rs 189.70 crore while gross box office collection is Rs 225.83 crore," he posted on Twitter. Avengers: Endgame, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, is the final film in the Avengers franchise.

#AvengersEndgame continues its incredible run... Is *beyond outstanding* on Day 4 [Mon]... Will cross 200 cr mark on Day 5 [Tue]... Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr. Total: 189.70 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: 225.83 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 30, 2019

Taran Adarsh also revealed that the box office trend of Avengers: Endgame is better than several "Bollywood biggies" including Aamir Khan's Dangal, Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju and also, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion. Taran Adarsh tweeted that Avengers: Endgame will shatter the opening week box office record (in India) of Dangal, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sanju on the fifth day, which is Tuesday. The Hollywood 'Marvel' will then proceed to "challenge" Baahubali 2.

He tweeted:

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame set a new standard for Hollywood blockbusters with $1.2 billion worldwide opening weekend collection, reported news agency AFP. It made a whopping $330 million in China alone, stated AFP. Endgame is made on a budget of $500 million and Comscore's Paul Dergarabedian told AFP that it will be "the biggest revenue-generating summer (and year) in box office history."

Avengers: Endgame has an impressive ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Benedict Cumberbatch, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Chadwick Boseman, Brie Larson, Tom Holland and Josh Brolin, who plays mega-villain Thanos.

