Avengers: Endgame Stars At Work In 'Really Illegal' Video Chris Pratt Filmed On Set

Chris Pratt on the sets of Avengers: Endgame. (Image courtesy: prattprattpratt)

Avengers: Endgame star Chris Pratt aka Star-Lord shared a "really illegal" video from the sets of the film on his Instagram profile and we can't thank the actor enough for it. Well, for those who are wondering what's so "illegal" about the video shared by Chris, we must tell you that the 39-year-old actor posted a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film, which he (or anyone else) was forbidden to shoot. Panning the camera towards the Marvel stars, Chris is heard saying in the video, "This is a really illegal video," to which Chris Evans jokingly replied, "Big trouble!" The video features Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Dave Bautista, Danai Gurira, Karen Gillan, Zoe Saldana, Elizabeth Olson, Jeremy Renner, Benedict Cumberbatch, Danai Gurira, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Don Cheadle, Sebastian Stan, Tom Holland and Chadwick Boseman in a single frame.

An excited Chris Pratt shared the video on his Instagram profile and wrote: "I remember being blown away in this moment on the Avengers set. Nobody was allowed to film anything on their phones. I said screw it. No rule was going to stop me from seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to capture this collection of stars, a group that likely will never be in the same room again. We are so blessed."

Take a look at the video here:

Avengers: Endgamewas arguably one of the most-awaited films of 2019. The last film in the Avengers series, has managed to collect a whopping $1.2 billion globally within three days of its release. Box office success aside, the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed film opened to excellent reviews from film critics all over the world.

