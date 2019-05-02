Avengers: Endgame Box Office Collection Day 6 - Highest Earning Film Of 2019 In India With Rs 244 Crore

Avengers: Endgame Box Office Collection Day 6 - Still from the film (courtesy Instagram)

Highlights 'Endgame' saw a hike in numbers on Wednesday 'Endgame' added Rs 28 crore to the film's total on Wednesday 'Endgame' turned out be India's highest earning film of 2019

Avengers: Endgame will not rest before collecting all the Infinity Stones. On Wednesday, this Marvel of a film fetched Rs 28 crore - which is a slight hike from its performance on Tuesday - and pushed the total sum to a whopping Rs 244 crore. In doing so, Avengers: Endgame not only became the highest-earning Hollywood release in India but also the top grossing film of 2019 so far, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Avengers: Endgame is on a record-smashing spree... Holiday on Wed [some states] proved advantageous... Now highest grossing Hollywood film in India... Fri 53.60 cr, Sat 52.20 cr, Sun 52.85 cr, Mon 31.05 cr, Tue 26.10 cr, Wed 28.50 cr. Total: Rs 244.30 cr Nett BOC. India biz."

In another tweet, Mr Adarsh wrote that Avengers: Endgame may very well surpass the life time business of Dangal in India, which is over Rs 380 crore. "Phenomenal biz of Avengers: Endgame is an eye-opener, wake up call for our industry... Avengers: Endgame is competing with the biggest hits from *Hindi* film industry... Has stamina to cross *lifetime biz* of Dangal [highest grosser of *Hindi* industry]. India biz," he wrote.

Mr Adarsh even compared the last Avenger movie to that of Baahubali 2's stupendous box office stature and said: "Avengers: Endgame is the highest grossing film of 2019 *so far*... It's a bit too early to guesstimate it's *lifetime biz*, but one thing is certain... Like Baahubali 2 [#Hindi], every *forthcoming* #Hindi biggie will be compared to Avengers: Endgame henceforth."

Last Friday, Endgame smashed all box office records as it scored a Rs 50 plus opening and then made over Rs 150 crores in its first weekend. Avengers: Endgame opened to 2845 screens across India with true blue fans of the Marvel superheroes dropping by at theatres round the clock to make this film a bigger success with each passing day.

