<i>Pushpa 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 9: Allu Arjun's Film Sees A Dip On Second Friday Amid Actor's Arrest

Actor Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday in connection with a stampede that occurred during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2 at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4. Amid this, the film saw a dip in its earnings on the second Friday. According to Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs 36.25 crore nett on Day 9 across all languages. This includes Rs 27 crore from Hindi, Rs 7.5 crore from Telugu, Rs 1.35 crore from Tamil, and Rs 0.2 crore from Kannada and Malayalam. With these earnings, the film's total collection in India now stands at Rs 762.1 crore.

The movie had a tremendous opening, grossing Rs 164.25 crore. By the end of its first week, it had earned Rs 725.8 crore nett in India. On the global front, the film's gross collection has reached Rs 1067 crore. Mythri Movie Makers shared on social media that the film has achieved the highest first-week gross ever in Indian cinema. It has also become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

Allu Arjun was granted a 4-week interim bail by the Telangana High Court on Friday evening after the Nampally Court had sent him to a 14-day judicial remand. Following the news of his arrest, several celebrities, including Varun Dhawan, Nani, Rashmika, Ram Gopal Varma, Vivek Oberoi, Nithiin, Sharwanand, Sundeep Kishan, Adivi Sesh, and Rahul Ramakrishna, have spoken out in support of Allu Arjun.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 picks up where its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise (2021), left off. The much-anticipated sequel continues the story of red sandalwood smuggling, with Allu Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. The film also features seasoned actors such as Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj.