<i>Pushpa 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna's Film Beats <i>Kalki 2898 AD</i>, Becomes Highest-Grossing Indian Movie Of 2024

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa 2 was released in theatres last Thursday and is continuing its strong performance at the box office. According to Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 726.25 crore nett in India across all languages on Day 8. On the global front, the movie has collected Rs 1,067 crore so far, as per the makers. The film had an exceptional opening with Rs 164.25 crore, and its opening weekend saw an impressive Rs 529 crore nett, breaking multiple records. However, collections began to dip over the weekdays, with Rs 64.45 crore on Monday, Rs 51.55 crore on Tuesday and Rs 42 crore on Wednesday. On Thursday, the film earned Rs. 25.59 crore domestically.

Despite the film's impressive earnings, the occupancy in theatres has been declining. In the Telugu market, the movie has seen an overall occupancy rate of 24.63%, with morning shows at 14.41%, afternoon shows at 23.85%, evening shows and night shows at 30.56% and 29.68% respectively. Similarly, the Hindi market showed an overall occupancy of 28.93%, with morning and afternoon shows at 12.72% and 24.70%, respectively, according to Sacnilk.

Within just seven days of its release, the film has crossed the remarkable milestone of Rs 1,000 crore worldwide, making it the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024. Having surpassed Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, which earned Rs 1,042.25 crore in its lifetime collection, Pushpa 2 now sets its sights on beating other massive blockbusters of all time, including Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1,788.06 crore), RRR (Rs 1,230 crore), KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,215 crore), Jawan (Rs 1,160 crore) and Dangal (2016), which grossed Rs 2,070.3 crore globally, to secure the title of the all-time highest-grossing Indian film.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 picks up where its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise (2021), left off. The much-anticipated sequel continues the story of red sandalwood smuggling, with Allu Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. The film also features seasoned actors such as Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj.