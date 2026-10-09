No Nick Fury In <i>Avengers: Doomsday</i>, But Is Secret Wars His Big Comeback?

Marvel fans may have to wait a little longer to see Nick Fury return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Samuel Jackson, the actor who has played the former S.H.I.E.L.D. director in multiple Marvel films and shows, will not appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

The upcoming film will feature multiple returning artists, including Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. Several actors from the X Men films are also part of the project.

Jackson last appeared as Fury in the 2023 series Secret Invasion and the film The Marvels. During a recent red carpet for his new film The Beast, he spoke about meeting the Avengers again soon, not in this year's film, but Fury will return in Avengers: Secret Wars.

When The Direct told Samuel Jackson, “We haven't seen you,” the actor replied, “Next movie... movie after this one.”

Speaking about Avengers: Secret Wars, the veteran Hollywood star said, “I have no idea. [Marvel] hasn't told me anything, other than, ‘You're not gonna be in this movie. You'll be in the next'.”

Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars will be directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who previously helmed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Infinity War and Endgame.

In Marvel comics, Secret Wars is about different universes coming together and forming a strange new world called Battleworld. It is still unclear if the upcoming film will follow the same story or if the studios planned something different.

Marvel has already introduced the idea of universes colliding in Avengers: Endgame re-release and the upcoming series VisionQuest. This suggests that the possible destruction of the multiverse will play a major role in both Doomsday and Secret Wars.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to arrive in theatres on December 18, while Avengers: Secret Wars, is currently planned to release on December 17, 2027.

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