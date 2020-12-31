Atrangi Re Director Aanand L Rai Tests Positive For COVID-19

Aanand L Rai shared this image. (courtesy aanandlrai)

Highlights "I am quarantining as instructed by authorities," wrote Aanand L Rai

"Thank you for your support and blessings," he added

He recently wrapped the schedule of 'Atrangi Re'

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai, who was recently shooting for Atrangi Re, starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in Agra and Delhi, in his latest Instagram post, revealed that he has contracted the virus. On Thursday morning, Aanand L Rai shared a statement on social media and wrote: "I have tested COVID-positive today." He revealed that he is asymptomatic and is under home quarantine. He added: "Just wanted to inform everyone that I don't feel any symptoms and I feel fine. I am quarantining as instructed by authorities. Anyone who has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine and follow the government protocols. Thank you for your support and blessings."

Read Aanand L Rai's post here:

Earlier this week, the director shared a picture with the film's crew and gave them a shout out on social media. "Warriors of Atrangi Re standing tall on the last day of the schedule," he captioned the post.

Aanand L Rai was recently spotted with his film's lead actors Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan after the former wrapped his schedule for the film. Here are the pictures:

Atrangi Re is Dhanush's second film with Aanand L Rai after the 2013 film Ranjhanaa. It is Akshay Kumar's first film with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush. The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films. The film was initially supposed to release on February 14, 2021. However, the revised release date of the film has not been announced as of now.

Aanand L Rai is best-known for directing films like Ranjhaanaa, starring Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol and Dhanush, the Tanu Weds Manu series featuring Kangana Ranaut and Madhavan, and Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.