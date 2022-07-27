Athiya Shetty's Post For Boyfriend KL Rahul Is Love, Actually

Athiya Shetty with KL Rahul. (courtesy: athiyashetty)

Actor Athiya Shetty, on Wednesday, shared a mushy picture of herself with boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul on her Instagram profile. The couple can be seen smiling with all their hearts in the picture. Athiya, adding a monkey emoji to her post, wrote: "Favourite one." The stars, who have been dating for over 3 years now, frequently feature on the list of trends for their rumoured wedding. Earlier this month, Athiya Shetty reacted to the wedding rumours that were doing the rounds. She wrote in her Instagram story; "I hope I'm invited to the wedding that's taking place in 3 months." She signed off the post with a "Lol."

See Athiya Shetty's post here:

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul frequently feature on the trends list for their social media PDA and Instagram exchanges. Earlier this year, Athiya Shetty wished KL Rahul on his birthday by sharing mushy greyscale pictures with him on her Instagram profile. "Anywhere with you, happy birthday," she captioned the post.

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Mana and Suniel Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi, which was a box office debacle. She also featured in the comedy film Mubarakan and was last seen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.

At an event earlier this year, Athiya's dad and veteran actor Suniel Shetty told news agency PTI: "She is a daughter, she will get married sometime. I'd want my son also to get married. The sooner the better! But it's their choice. As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. It's for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. I'd like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there."

(With inputs from PTI)