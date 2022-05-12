'It's For Them To Decide': Suniel Shetty On Daughter Athiya And KL Rahul's Wedding

Athiya Shetty with KL Rahul. (courtesy: athiyashetty)

Cricketer KL Rahul has Athiya's dad Suniel Shetty's approval but the wedding is going to be the couple's decision. During a recent event, the veteran actor said that he "loves" KL Rahul, reported news agency PTI. The actor added, "She is a daughter, she will get married sometime. I'd want my son also to get married. The sooner the better! But it's their choice. As far as Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. It's for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. I'd like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there," stated the PTI report.

Earlier this year, Athiya Shetty wished KL Rahul on his birthday by sharing mushy greyscale pictures with him on her Instagram profile. "Anywhere with you, happy birthday," she captioned the post.

We simply love it when they feature on each other's Instagram profiles. On Valentine's Day, the cricketer shared a picture with Athiya. He wrote: "Happy love day." This is the post we are talking about:

Athiya also featured in KL Rahul's 2021 compilation video. "Thank you 2021," KL Rahul wrote.

Athiya Shetty, daughter of Mana and Suniel Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi, which was a box office debacle. She also featured in the comedy film Mubarakan and was last seen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects as of now.

Suniel Shetty is the star of films like Hera Pheri and its sequel Phir Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Refugee, LOC Kargil, Border and Main Hoon Na, to name a few. In the recent years, he starred inMumbai Saga, in which he made a special appearance and the multi-lingual period film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea, headlined by Mohanlal.

(With inputs from PTI)