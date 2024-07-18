Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Buy ₹20 Crore Apartment In Bandra's Pali Hill: Report

Image posted on Instagram. (Image courtesy: athiyashetty)

Actress Athiya Shetty and her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, have purchased an apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, reported IndexTap.com. As per the property registration documents obtained by the real estate portal, the luxury apartment is located in the Pali Hill district. Priced at ₹20 crore, the property measures 3,350 square feet. The couple will be living on the second level of the ground-plus-18-floors Sandhu Palace building. They have paid a stamp duty of ₹1.20 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000, the report added. The transaction was registered on July 15, the report added. Athiya and KL Rahul have also received the partial occupation certificate from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On July 14, a day before the reported property registration, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul were spotted at the Koragajja Temple in Mangalore, Karnataka. The couple was joined by Athiya's brother, actor Ahan Shetty. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by news agency PTI, the trio are seen seeking blessings from the deity.

A while back, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made headlines after a few reports claimed that the actress was pregnant. Refuting the reports, a source told Hindustan Times, “There is no truth in the buzz. Suniel's nana remark was said in jest and in a very informal way. His remarks have been misinterpreted by all.”

The source continued, “They both are happily married and enjoying this phase of life. They want to expand their family at some point of life, but they are enjoying this phase of life. At the moment, there is no truth to the pregnancy speculation. They will announce the news and share their happiness with everyone, as and when it happens. The family will come out and share -- because that is the nature of the Shetty family. For now, they just want the joke to be taken as a joke, and not seriously”.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married on January 23 last year. Their wedding festivities were observed at Athiya's father, veteran actor Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse.