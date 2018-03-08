At Shammi Aunty's Prayer Meet, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Waheeda Rahman And Others

Shammi Aunty died at 89

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 08, 2018 23:58 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan photographed with Jaya Bachchan

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shammi Aunty's prayer meet was held on Thursday evening
  2. Kiran Rao, Dimple Kapadia and Arun Irani also attended the prayer meet
  3. Shammi Aunty's real name was Nargis Rabadi
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Waheeda Rahman, Dimple Kapadia, Kiran Rao and several Bollywood celebrities arrived to pay their last respects to their beloved Shammi Aunty at her prayer meet in Mumbai on Thursday evening. Nargis Rabadi aka Shammi Aunty died on Monday night. She was 89. Her funeral rites were performed on Tuesday morning by her adopted son Iqbal Rizvi at Mumbai's Oshiwara cemetery. Shammi Aunty's death was mourned by several of her colleagues, friends and family, including Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor and Anupam Kher. Among those who attended her funeral were veteran actress Asha Parekh, Farida Jalal, Farah Khan, Boman Irani, Annu Kapoor and Sushant Singh.

Here are pictures from Shammi Aunty's prayer meet:
 
jaya bachchan ndtv

Jaya Bachchan with daughter-in-law Aishwarya

 
waheeda rahman ndtv

Dimple Kapadia and Waheeda Rahman at the prayer meet

 
kiran rao ndtv

Kiran Rao also attended Shammi Aunty's prayer meet

 
aruna irani ndtv

Actresses Aruna Irani and Asha Sharma were also there

 
poonam dhillon ndtv

Shivangi Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon paid their last respects to Shammi Aunty

 
prem chopra ndtv

Prem Chopra at Shammi Aunty's prayer meet

 
farida jalal ndtv

Veteran actress Farida Jalal was also there


Nargis, who had worked in over 200 Bollywood films, was adored by one and all. Thus she was fondly addressed as Shammi Aunty. In her last days, Shammi was living alone, reported news agency IANS. After the death of her sister Mani Rabadi, Shammi had restricted her outdoor visits and was confined to her home. Her adopted son Iqbal lived a few apartments away.

At Shammi's funeral, veteran actress and her best friend Asha Parekh told IANS that she lost her 'guardian angel'. "I haven't wept so much since I lost my parents. I called her Shammi Aunty. She was much older than me. But we were best friends for years. She shared everything with me. It was a natural-born trait in her to win people's confidence."

Shammi Aunty, who made her Bollywood debut with 1951 film Ustaad Pedro will be forever remembered for her role in classic TV shows like Dekh Bhai Dekh and Shriman Shrimati.

(With inputs from IANS)

