Asha Parekh Was 'Inconsolable' At Best Friend Shammi's Funeral

Highlights "I haven't wept so much since I lost my parents," said Asha Parekh Shammi was living alone in her last days She died at 89

Shammi, aunty to me and a great actor of yesteryears passed away today. She was my mother's dear friend and someone we all loved very much. May her soul rest in peace and her laughter and contagious smile rock the heavens. Be In peace with your friends pic.twitter.com/jFfpmUfVoP — Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) March 6, 2018

Some people are born to spread happiness & joy. Shammi ji was one of them. Warm, affectionate, funny, optimistic & a wonderful human being. Her permanent line to me was," Don't ever grow your hair." And she will continue laughing. Will miss her. May God rest her soul in peace. pic.twitter.com/eyQfIe3O9L — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 6, 2018

I will really miss you Shammi aunty... You always gave the warmest hugs and never failed to make everyone smile. So many memories, so much happiness, gone but not forgotten. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/0BxQSNQRIL — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 6, 2018