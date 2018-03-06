Asha Parekh Was 'Inconsolable' At Best Friend Shammi's Funeral

Highlights
- "I haven't wept so much since I lost my parents," said Asha Parekh
- Shammi was living alone in her last days
- She died at 89
Asha and Shammi's bond of friendship has withstood the tests of time. Speaking about which Asha Parekh told IANS, "She was close to many actresses who poured their heart out to her. With me, it was special. We had spent decades together. She was my closest friend, confidante and, after my parents' death, a guardian angel. Now she's gone."
Shammi was best friends with Bollywood first superstar Rajesh Khanna, Sunil Dutt and Asha Parekh. All three of them, had worked in projects helmed by Shammi's husband Sultan Ahmed. Asha recalled, "I did Sultan Ahmed saab's Heera only because of Shammi Aunty. The laughter stopped when she was about 80. The last 8-9 years of Shammi Aunty's life were miserable. Her health was failing. And she often had no domestic help. She would come and stay with me. We couldn't share as much laughter as we did earlier since her hearing faculties were affected," IANS quoted her as saying.
Sunil Dutt's daughter Priya Dutt mourned 'Shammi aunty's' death on Twitter and wrote: "Shammi, aunty to me and a great actor of yesteryears passed away today. She was my mother's dear friend and someone we all loved very much. May her soul rest in peace and her laughter and contagious smile rock the heavens. Be In peace with your friends." Priya also attended Shammi Aunty's funeral in Mumbai.
Take a look at what Priya and other stars posted on Twitter:
Shammi, aunty to me and a great actor of yesteryears passed away today. She was my mother's dear friend and someone we all loved very much. May her soul rest in peace and her laughter and contagious smile rock the heavens. Be In peace with your friends pic.twitter.com/jFfpmUfVoP— Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) March 6, 2018
Some people are born to spread happiness & joy. Shammi ji was one of them. Warm, affectionate, funny, optimistic & a wonderful human being. Her permanent line to me was," Don't ever grow your hair." And she will continue laughing. Will miss her. May God rest her soul in peace. pic.twitter.com/eyQfIe3O9L— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 6, 2018
I will really miss you Shammi aunty... You always gave the warmest hugs and never failed to make everyone smile. So many memories, so much happiness, gone but not forgotten. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/0BxQSNQRIL— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 6, 2018
(With inputs from IANS)