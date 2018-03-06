Veteran Actress Shammi, Dekh Bhai Dekh's Nani, Dies In Mumbai

Highlights Big B was one of the first celebs to mourn "Shammi Aunty" "Slowly, slowly they all go away," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan She was 89

T 2735 - Shammi Aunty .. prolific actress, years of contribution to the Industry, dear family friend .. passes away ..!!

A long suffered illness, age ..

Sad .. slowly slowly they all go away .. pic.twitter.com/WYvdhZqo8X — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2018

T 2735 - Prayers and fond remembrances for Shammi Aunty .. so dear to us as family .. lost to us today .

some early pictures as a young entrant to films .. and one with Nargis ji at an event ; Shammi Aunty's real name was also Nargis ! pic.twitter.com/pfgzd1Tff3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2018

R I P. Shammi Aunty bids good bye. pic.twitter.com/g1bagsyaSk — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 6, 2018

I will really miss you Shammi aunty... You always gave the warmest hugs and never failed to make everyone smile. So many memories, so much happiness, gone but not forgotten. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/0BxQSNQRIL — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 6, 2018

Shammi, aunty to me and a great actor of yesteryears passed away today. She was my mother's dear friend and someone we all loved very much. May her soul rest in peace and her laughter and contagious smile rock the heavens. Be In peace with your friends pic.twitter.com/jFfpmUfVoP — Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) March 6, 2018