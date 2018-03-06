Veteran Actress Shammi, Dekh Bhai Dekh's Nani, Dies In Mumbai

Highlights
- Big B was one of the first celebs to mourn "Shammi Aunty"
- "Slowly, slowly they all go away," tweeted Amitabh Bachchan
- She was 89
Politician Priya Dutt, Sanjay Dutt's sister, also remembered the veteran actress on Twitter. Shammi was a family friend of Sanjay Dutt's parents - Nargis and Sunil Dutt. "Shammi, aunty to me and a great actor of yesteryears, passed away today. She was my mother's dear friend and someone we all loved very much. May her soul rest in peace and her laughter and contagious smile rock the heavens. Be in peace with your friends," tweeted Priya Dutt.
Here's how Bollywood remembered "Shammi Aunty" on Twitter:
T 2735 - Shammi Aunty .. prolific actress, years of contribution to the Industry, dear family friend .. passes away ..!!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2018
A long suffered illness, age ..
Sad .. slowly slowly they all go away .. pic.twitter.com/WYvdhZqo8X
T 2735 - Prayers and fond remembrances for Shammi Aunty .. so dear to us as family .. lost to us today .— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2018
some early pictures as a young entrant to films .. and one with Nargis ji at an event ; Shammi Aunty's real name was also Nargis ! pic.twitter.com/pfgzd1Tff3
R I P. Shammi Aunty bids good bye. pic.twitter.com/g1bagsyaSk— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 6, 2018
RIP Shammiji. https://t.co/hmZ2C6lY3j— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 6, 2018
I will really miss you Shammi aunty... You always gave the warmest hugs and never failed to make everyone smile. So many memories, so much happiness, gone but not forgotten. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/0BxQSNQRIL— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 6, 2018
Shammi, aunty to me and a great actor of yesteryears passed away today. She was my mother's dear friend and someone we all loved very much. May her soul rest in peace and her laughter and contagious smile rock the heavens. Be In peace with your friends pic.twitter.com/jFfpmUfVoP— Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) March 6, 2018
It was in 1949 when Shammi, whose original name was Nargis Rabadi, made her acting debut with Ustad Pedro. In 1952, she also co-starred with Dilip Kumar and Madhubala in Sangdil, which turned out to be a dud. The actress then shifted focus to supporting roles and featured in several films with Rajesh Khanna (who was also her friend) in the lead - Aanchal and Kudrat are a few of them.
RIP to veteran actress, Shammi Ji (1929-2018); almost 225 movies over 6 decades (1951-2012)#Shammi#RIPShammi@SrBachchan@chintskap@AzmiShabana@TheFarahKhan@SimplySajidKpic.twitter.com/aLCl4t6gal— Movies N Memories (@BombayBasanti) March 6, 2018
Shammi was last seen in 2013 film Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi, in which she played the role of a Parsi woman. Miss India, Lahu Ke Do Rang, Coolie No 1, Arth, The Burning Train and Hum are some of her other works.