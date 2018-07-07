At MS Dhoni's Birthday, Anushka Sharma's Expression Takes The Cake

The expression Anushka sports is a classic example of the frowning eyebrow and we wonder why, just like the Internet

Entertainment | Updated: July 07, 2018 14:04 IST
Anushka Sharma joined Virat Kohli in Cardiff (courtesy ArunPandey99)

New Delhi: 

  1. Anushka was spotted at Dhoni's birthday celebrations in Cardiff
  2. Twitter is particularly amused with one photo from the celebrations
  3. Twitter wants to decode Anushka's expression

Anushka Sharma is now a familiar face at celebratory gatherings of the Men In Blue and hence, she was also spotted at MS Dhoni's 37th birthday celebrations in Cardiff yesterday. Arun Pandey - former cricketer and also the producer of the Dhoni biopic - shared a photo from the festivities, which features both Anushka and Virat Kohli along with the birthday boy. While the Internet is always thrilled to chance upon photos of Virushka, this time, Twitter appeared particularly amused by Anushka's expression and you'll soon know why. The expression Anushka sports is a classic example of the frowning eyebrow and we wonder why, just like the Internet.

All Twitter could say was: "Look at Anushka's face!" and add the ROFL emoji. Well, not just Twitter, similar comments have also appeared on the photo shared on Instagram. "Anushka, why so serious?" asked a user on Arun Pandey's (unverified) Instagram.

Check out how Anushka stole the limelight from Dhoni's birthday festivities.
 

 


Anushka got Twitter ROFLing.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


While the Internet is busy decoding Anushka's expression, let's also take a look at the birthday greetings Dhoni received. Out fav is the one by Suresh Raina:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Team India were in Cardiff to play the second T20 in the three match series - Dhoni came out to bat against England in yesterday's match.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is working on Sui Dhaaga with Varun Dhawan. She was last seen in the Sanjay Dutt biopic and also has Aanand L Rai's Zero in the pipeline. She co-stars with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in the movie.

