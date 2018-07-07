At MS Dhoni's Birthday, Anushka Sharma's Expression Takes The Cake

Anushka Sharma joined Virat Kohli in Cardiff (courtesy ArunPandey99)

Highlights Anushka was spotted at Dhoni's birthday celebrations in Cardiff Twitter is particularly amused with one photo from the celebrations Twitter wants to decode Anushka's expression

Anushka Sharma is now a familiar face at celebratory gatherings of the Men In Blue and hence, she was also spotted at MS Dhoni's 37th birthday celebrations in Cardiff yesterday. Arun Pandey - former cricketer and also the producer of the Dhoni biopic - shared a photo from the festivities, which features both Anushka and Virat Kohli along with the birthday boy. While the Internet is always thrilled to chance upon photos of Virushka, this time, Twitter appeared particularly amused by Anushka's expression and you'll soon know why. The expression Anushka sports is a classic example of the frowning eyebrow and we wonder why, just like the Internet.



All Twitter could say was: "Look at Anushka's face!" and add the ROFL emoji. Well, not just Twitter, similar comments have also appeared on the photo shared on Instagram. "Anushka, why so serious?" asked a user on Arun Pandey's (unverified) Instagram.



Check out how Anushka stole the limelight from Dhoni's birthday festivities.



Tumhey aaur kya Doon mai dil ke sivaay, tumko hamaari umar lag jaaye pic.twitter.com/q3fBPt6WRw — Arun Pandey (@ArunPandey99) July 7, 2018



Anushka got Twitter ROFLing.

Anushka's face reaction — RAINA'S Preetha (@PreethaRaina3) July 7, 2018

Look at Anushka Sharma's Face — Shubhojit Msd Das (@shubhojitdas201) July 7, 2018

Lol look at anushka and virat Happy birthday Mahi #MSDhoni — Shubham (@shubham1_00) July 7, 2018



While the Internet is busy decoding Anushka's expression, let's also take a look at the birthday greetings Dhoni received. Out fav is the one by Suresh Raina:

Walking out of your 500th international match & gracefully walking into the blessed day of India, when a legend like you was born! Wish you a very Happy Birthday brother @msdhoni You have been my inspiration & will always be! I cherish all our good times! #HappyBirthdayMSDhonipic.twitter.com/YinwMNSAgz — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 6, 2018

#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni . May your life be longer than this stretch and may you find happiness in everything, faster than your stumpings. Om Finishaya Namaha ! pic.twitter.com/zAHCX33n1y — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 6, 2018

Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai!

May your birthday be as wonderful as you are!

Have a great one! @msdhonipic.twitter.com/d8qDW0d0Me — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 7, 2018



Team India were in Cardiff to play the second T20 in the three match series - Dhoni came out to bat against England in yesterday's match.



