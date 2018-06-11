Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Viral Pic Will Make You Smile

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's latest picture will drive away your Monday blues

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 11, 2018 09:11 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Viral Pic Will Make You Smile

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's picture is now crazy viral (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Anushka and Virat shared identical posts
  2. Deepika Padukone, Fatima Sana Shaikh have liked their picture
  3. "Best picture on the Internet," a comment read
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's latest picture on Instagram will drive away your Monday blues. Trust us. Last evening, the duo shared identical posts on Instagram, smiling and playing with their pet dog. (Aww, too cute for words). In the picture Anushka and Virat can be seen twinning in black and captioned their posts with a heart emoticon. And, yes, their picture is viral with over 1.4 million likes and counting. Celebs like Deepika Padukone, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sania Mirza have also liked Anushka and Virat's picture. "Best picture on the Internet" and "Anushka and Virat are made for each other" are some of the several comments posted.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's viral picture here.
 
 

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on



Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are couple goals, isn't it?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married on December 11 last year at a resort in Tuscany. Their wedding was an extremely private affair and apart from both the families, only close friends were attended the ceremony. They hosted two wedding receptions in India later.

Anushka celebrated her 30th birthday just last month in Bengaluru, where Virat played an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. It was the 'best birthday' for her, courtesy Virat. "Best birthday with the bestest, kindest, bravest man in the world. Love you for making it so special my love," wrote Anushka while sharing a picture loved-up picture, which sent the Internet into a meltdown.
 


Comments
Here's how Virat wished her.
 
 

Happy B'day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on



Anushka Sharma recently returned to Indian from the US, where she was filming Zero. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif and releases later this year.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Anushka SharmaVirat KohliVirushka

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliDiabetesFIFALive cricket ScoreTrain StatusPNR StatusOlaOffersCancer

................................ Advertisement ................................