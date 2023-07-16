At Kanika Dhillon's House Party, Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah, Huma Qureshi And Others Marked Their Presence

Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah, Huma Qureshi at Kanika Dhillon's party

It was a star-studded night on Saturday as some of the biggest names in Bollywood, the likes of Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah, Huma Qureshi, Taapsee Pannu and other celebs, attended writer Kanika Dhillon's housewarming party in Mumbai. All the stars attended the party in their festive finery and posed for the paparazzi before making their way inside the venue. Kriti Sanon, who is all set to collaborate with Kanika Dhillon for her upcoming project Do Patti, was spotted at the party. The actress attended the party in a lovely all-blue ensemble. She also struck a pose with the host Kanika, who looked equally beautiful in a white dress.

Take a look at Kriti's OOTN:

Other stars like Tamannaah and Huma Qureshi were also spotted at the party in black outfits. Tamannaah, who is trending big on social media, courtesy of her dance track Kaavaalaa from the movie Jailer opted for a casual black top and pants for the party while Huma Qureshi looked lovely in a printed black co-ord set.

See how the stars arrived for the party:

Taapsee Pannu was also pictured at the party with the host. She made heads turn in a beautiful saree. Mother-daughter duo Raveena Tandon and Rasha Thadani added glam to the evening in their festive wear. They both were seen twinning in black. Take a look:

Actors Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill marked their presence at the party, looking all dapper in their casual wear.

Some more pictures from last night are below:

Kanika Dhillon also shared some inside pictures from last night featuring Tamannaah and others. She also treated her fans to a video of the interiors of her home.

Take a look at the inside picture here:

Kanika has written the screenplays for many films, including Ra. One (starring Shah Rukh Khan), Manmarziyaan (featuring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal), Kedarnath (starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput), Judgemental Hai Kya among others.