At Divya Agarwal And Apurva Padgaonkar's Sangeet: Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Terence Lewis And Others

Divya and Apurva pictured on the red carpet

It was a starry night as celebrities assembled under one roof to join model-actor Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar's sangeet night on Sunday. Divya Agarwal, best known for winning Bigg Boss OTT 1, will get married to engineer turned entrepreneur Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20. They hosted a futuristic themed cocktail party for their friends and colleagues on Sunday night. Divya wore a pastel-coloured shimmery outfit while Apurva suited up. They happily posed for the shutterbugs. The guest list included Eijaz Khan, Terence Lewis, Nikki Tamboli, Akash Choudhary and Nibedita Pal, Mohit Hiranandani and his wife, Suyyash Rai. Bigg Boss 14 participant Nikki Tamboli turned heads in her shimmery outfit while Eijaz Khan posed with the couple on the red carpet. Take a look at the pictures here:

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar got engaged in December 2022. Divya shared a series of photos with her fiance and she captioned the post: "Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo. A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone. Rab Rakha." Take a look:

Divya Agarwal was previously dating actor and VJ Varun Sood. Divya announced her break up with Varun in an extensive post. She also wrote in her Instagram story: "Thank you Varun for everything. Will always be good friends." An excerpt from her post read: "No, it's not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It's just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He's a great guy! He will always be my best friend. Please respect my decision." Take a look:

Divya Agarwal also appeared on reality shows like MTV Splitsvilla 10, Ace of Space 1. She made her acting debut with the horror web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2.