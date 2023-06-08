At Abishek Ambareesh's Wedding Reception, Superstar Chiranjeevi, Shatrugan Sinha And Others

Image was shared on Twitter. (courtesy: RaghavendraAdig)

Superstar Chiranjeevi and veteran Bollywood actor Shatrugan Sinha marked their presence at the grand wedding reception of actor Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidappa. Actor Abishek Ambareesh and Aviva Bidappa's grand reception party on Wednesday night brought together some of the biggest names in the film fraternity under the same roof. Among those included, Superstar Chiranjeevi and veteran Bollywood actor Shatrugan Sinha. Superstar Chiranjeevi, who has worked with Abishek's mother Sumalatha in several Telugu films, was seen attending the reception part along with his wife Surekha Konidala.

The superstar, as usual, looked dapper in a blazer while Shatrugan Sinha was dressed in festive finery. Pictures of the stars at the wedding reception were widely shared across social media. Take a look at some of the pictures here:

Earlier this week, the son of late Kannada actor Ambareesh, Abishek Ambareesh got married to model Aviva Bidappa. The wedding reception was attended by Superstars Rajinikanth, Yash and Mohan Babu.

