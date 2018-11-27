Asked If She's Dating Vicky Kaushal, Actress Harleen Sethi Said...

Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi in Mumbai

"We are good friends," actress Harleen Sethi told Indian Express when she was asked about her rumoured relationship with actor Vicky Kaushal. After Vicky Kaushal reportedly dedicated Diljit Dosanjh's hit song Do You Know Main Tenu Kinna Pyar Karda to Harleen Sethi on Neha Dhupia's talk show No Filter Neha, reports of their rumoured relationship filled up several gossip columns. On being asked what he would do on Tinder (a dating app) if he comes across Harleen's profile, Vicky Kaushal said, "Right, super up, up. Up matlab jitna chadh jaaye." Harleen Sethi stars in ALTBalaji's latest web series Broken But Beautiful, opposite Vikrant Massey.

Vicky Kaushal also attended an event related to Broken But Beautiful in Mumbai. A picture from the event was, featuring the rumoured couple posted by Vikrant on Instagram last night and he wrote, "Thank you veere Vicky Kaushal for turning up and lending us your ever reliable hand."

Sharing her idea of what love is , Harleen Sethi told Indian Express, "I believe love can happen twice, thrice and any number of times. It can also happen at any age."

Short film Love, Bites and TV series Gabru: Hip Hop Ke Shehzaade are some of other projects on Harleen Sethi's resume.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal, who recently starred in films like Raazi, Sanju and Manmarziyaan and Netflix's Lust Stories, is currently awaiting the release of Uri. He has also signed up for Karan Johar's Takht. He is also known for films like Masaan, Zubaan and Raman Raghav 2.0.