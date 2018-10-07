Vicky Kaushal Reveals Why Uri Is The 'Most Physically Demanding' Film Of His Career

Vicky Kaushal in a still from the Uri teaser. (Image courtesy: YouTube )

Vicky Kaushal, who will be seen playing the role of a commando in his forthcoming film Uri, believes that it is one of the most "physically demanding" films of his career, reports news agency IANS. During the media interaction, the 30-year-old actor said that he was overwhelmed by the kind of response that the Uri teaser received and told IANS: "It was really nice experience to work in the film. In a short span of my of career, Uri has been the most physically demanding film for me and I am very excited because after the teaser, the trailer of the film will also release. I am very excited to know audience reaction to the film."

Talking about his experience of filming Uri, Vicky Kaushal said that playing the role of a commando onscreen made him feel like they are "real" heros. "When you play the role of a commando onscreen, you feel that they are the real heroes. In our effort to portraying their character, we get exhausted but they are living their lives like that on a daily basis so hats off to them and it's not easy what they are doing," IANS quoted Vicky as saying.

A few days ago, Vicky's Uri co-star Yami Gautam also said that shooting for a film like Uri is "never easy." Yami had described the process of filming Uri as "exhausting yet enjoyable" and told news agency IANS: "Shooting of such films is never easy, and is rather consuming. The same thing happened with me when I was shooting for my earlier film Kaabil in which I had to learn dance and understand the body language of a visually challenged girl."

The teaser of Uri released last month and it has over 5 million views as of now on YouTube. Take a look at the teaser here:

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Uriis slated to release on January 11 this year. The film is based on the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian army in 2016.

(With inputs from IANS)