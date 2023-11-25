Asked If She Is 'Single Parenting' Her Son Koa, Ileana D'Cruz Replied With This Pic

Ileana shared this image. (courtesy: ileana_officia)

Ileana D'Cruz, who welcomed baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan in August, answered a few questions in an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. During the session, one of the users asked "How you single parenting your child?" Responding to the question, Ileana shared a photo of herself with her partner and she simply wrote, "I'm not." When another Instagram user asked Ileana asked what was her first reaction when she learned about her pregnancy, she replied, "Found out pretty much exactly one year ago that I was pregnant and it was the most surreal unbelievably emotional moment. It still feels so surreal holding my little darling boy right now. It feels like a big cloudy happy dream."

See what Ileana posted:

Screenshot of Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story.

Earlier this year, Ileana has shared an extensive note for her partner. "And on the days I forget be kind to myself, this lovely man has been my rock. He's held me when he feels me starting to crack. And wipes the tears away. And cracks goofy jokes to make me smile. Or just offers a hug when he knows that's exactly what I need in that moment. And everything doesn't seem so hard anymore," an excerpt from her post read.

In August, Ileana D'Cruz announced that she welcomed a baby boy and she captioned the post, "No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full."

Ileana D'Cruz is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few. She also featured in Pagalpanti and The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The actress has also signed Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda. She has also signed a project with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy.